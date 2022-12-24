HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Played under numerous titles over the year, 2022 is the first time the jam packed day of high school basketball has been branded as the “Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase”.

Iverson played for the Bruins in the early 1990’s, winning a AAA state championship in football in the Fall of 1992 and then delivering a state championship basketball in the Winter of 1993. Iverson went on to play two years at Georgetown before being the number one overall draft pick in the NBA Draft in 1996.

“Bubba Chuck” to many on the peninsula and across Hampton Roads, Iverson was the 2001 NBA MVP, an 11-time NBA All-Star and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Highlighted games in the video above:

Lafayette vs. Maury

Hampton vs. Oscar Smith