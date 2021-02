PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — All westbound lanes at the Downtown Tunnel are closed after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened just before 11:40 a.m. and no injuries have been reported at this, Virginia State Police, though police say a Corvette was also involved in the crash.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen, but a detour is in place.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.