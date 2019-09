SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor trailer accident is causing traffic on US-58 in Southampton County in the area of Camp Parkway Sunday morning.

All west lanes are currently closed on US-58 in Southampton County near Southampton Parkway following a tractor trailer accident around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Details on whether there were injuries during the accident have not yet been released.

Officials warn motorists to expect potential delays due to the accident.