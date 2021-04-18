All-clear given for bomb threat at Smithfield High School

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Officers responded to a report of bomb threat at Smithfield High School, Sunday morning.

Captain Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said that the 911 call center in Smithfield was notified around 9:50 a.m. for a report of a bomb threat toward a local church that uses the Smithfield High School auditorium for church services.

Local officials responded to evaluate the situation, and no explosives were found.

The church service was cancelled while crews investigated. The investigation is ongoing.