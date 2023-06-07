HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Poor air quality has impacted flights and outdoor activities around Hampton Roads.

The Chesapeake Bay Wind Ensemble’s performance at Fort Monroe’s Continental Park Thursday, June 8 has been canceled due to concerns about poor air quality. The concert was part of the weekly Music By the Bay concert series. Click here for more details and a schedule of shows.

Virginia Beach Public Schools cancelled all after school outdoor activities Wednesday, and practices for high school teams preparing for state competitions will be held inside. The Landstown High School state quarterfinal soccer game is postponed and Parks&Rec after school activities will be held inside.

Wednesday night’s Lionbridge Football Club game at TowneBank Stadium in Newport News was cancelled due to unhealthy air quality.

According to a release, Wednesday’s game cannot be rescheduled. However, anyone who purchased a ticket for the game can exchange it for a future game.

The FAA tweeted that it has slowed traffic to and from New York City area airports due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke.

The agency stated it will continue to adjust the volume of traffic to account for the rapidly changing conditions.

Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke will continue to impact air travel today. We will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte.



Follow us here for major updates & monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 8, 2023

The American Lung Association recommends these simple and effective tips to protect you and your family against unhealthy air quality:

Check daily air pollution forecasts in your area. The color-coded forecasts can let you know when the air is unhealthy in your community.

Avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high .

. When the air is bad, walk indoors in a shopping mall or gym or use an exercise machine.

Limit the amount of time your child spends playing outdoors if the air quality is unhealthy.

Stay with WAVY for the latest updates on air quality conditions.