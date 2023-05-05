Air show returning to JBLE for the first time in 5 years

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Air Power Over Hampton Roads is returning to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton this weekend, for the first time in five years.

The air show is happening May 6-7. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and JBLE’s own F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team will be performing. The event features additional high flying action, static displays, exhibits, vendors and more.

There’s a lot of excitement over this year’s event. So much so, organizers announced on Friday morning that on-base parking for Saturday and Sunday was already full.

If you would like to go, and didn’t get a parking pass in advance, organizers suggest you use a ride share app to get dropped off-base at the Hampton Coliseum or the Virginia Peninsula Community College, where a free bus will be available to shuttle attendees to JBLE. There will be ADA buses at each parking location. Click here to register for a free off-base parking pass for Sunday, which are currently still available.

** Ride share drivers will not be allowed to drop off passengers at the base.

For attendees who received an on-base parking pass, the Armistead and Lasalle gates will open at 9 a.m. on both days. Go to the gate listed on your pass and security forces will direct you to a parking lot. For attendees who receive off base parking, transportation from those lots will begin at 8:45 a.m. on both days. If you have a question about your pass, you can call the Attend Star hotline at 757-353-4433.

Once you’re through the gates this weekend, be sure to stop by and say hi to members of the WAVY TV 10 team. Chopper 10 will also be on display for the first time since 2018.

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-12 p.m. – Meteorologist Ricky Matthews, and Hampton Roads Show hosts Chris Reckling and Tara Wheeler

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. – News Reporter Hayley Milon

SUNDAY

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Traffic Reporter/Anchor Madison Pearman and Meteorologist Steve Fundaro

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. – News Anchor Aesia Toliver and Anchor/Reporter Amy Avery

Good morning from JBLE – today is practice and STEM day on base. The public performances for Airpower over Hampton Roads begin tomorrow. I'll be live at noon and 4,5,6 previewing the show on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/HZ509L118O — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) May 5, 2023

Friday is a special STEM day on-base. Also, on Friday, Poquoson school teacher Mrs. Morrison was invited to go on a flight with the USAF Thunderbirds.

WAVY Meteorologist Ricky Matthews was at the base for her special flight.

Poquoson school teacher Mrs. Morrison is going for a flight this morning with the @AFThunderbirds. She was selected as the Hometown Hero pic.twitter.com/bu4Dg8vd2r — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) May 5, 2023

The public air show performances begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

Click here for the full schedule of events and FAQs about the air show.