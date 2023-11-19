PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation will hold its 10 Annual AIDNOW Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Sunday, Nov. 19.

AIDNOW supports families during the holidays and helps alleviate food insecurity in Southeastern Virginia.

According to Molina Healthcare, over 10 percent of Portsmouth’s population faces food insecurity, that’s higher than the national average.

The foundation will provide over 300 hot Thanksgiving dinners to help those in need in the Portsmouth area.

Additionally, Molina employee volunteers will distribute hundreds of tote bags stuffed with winter essentials, Molina dental kits, hygiene products, water bottles, and non-perishable foods.

The Thanksgiving food giveaway starts at 2 p.m. and will operate while supplies last. It will be held at Club De Porres, 901 High St.