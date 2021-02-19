Aid for Texas: Local groups providing supplies, meals after winter storm — here’s how to help

Operation Blessing delivers supplies to The City of Dallas Emergency Management and other local organizations helping after Texas’ winter storm.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With hundreds of thousands of Texans still struggling in the cold without power after a winter storm struck the region days ago, organizations based in Hampton Roads are stepping up to help out.

On Friday, Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing delivered thousands of bottles of water and other beverages, 1,400 bottles of hand sanitizer and nearly 500 blankets to The City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management and the Hi-Way Tabernacle Church in Cleveland, Texas.

The organization also has a warehouse facility in Grand Prarie, Texas, serving as a staging point for millions of pounds of donated food and other aid to go to those in need.

You can donate money and other supplies to help the effort at www.ob.org. Their number is 1-800-730-2537, if you’d like to donate supplies locally. You can deliver supplies to Operation Blessing’s location at 977 Centerville Turnpike.

Meanwhile, locally-based disaster relief organization Mercy Chefs will start to serve meals Friday in Dallas and Fort Worth. It’s also helping to provide clean drinking water to the state, after Texas issued a boil water advisory. Many people still didn’t have water because they didn’t have electricity.

Mercy Chefs says they can serve more than 10,000 meals per day in Texas and will start by serving lunch on Friday, Feb. 19, from a large mobile kitchen based at Gateway Church North Fort Worth Campus, located at 4209 Basswood Blvd. They’ll soon expand to lunch and dinner.

Dallas communities will also receive meals from The Cornerstone Kitchen, located at 2815 S. Ervay St., and 3015 at Trinity Groves, located at 3015 Gulden Lane, in the coming days.

To donate to Mercy Chefs, which recently served it 10 millionth meal, visit mercychefs.com/winter-storm.

Looking for more options to help local organizations on the ground in Texas? The Texas Tribune has created a guide for donations and other information to help people in the storm.