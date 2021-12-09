AGT Las Vegas LIVE!

PORTSMOUTH, VA. – (WAVY) — America’s Got Talent has been on the air since 2006 and has discovered some extraordinary talent.

This year AGT is combining some of your all-time favorite acts into one big LIVE show in Las Vegas. This year’s winner of AGT and a friend of HRS, Magician Dustin Tavella along with past AGT finalist Comedian Preacher Lawson joined us on HRS to share all about it!

Go to www.AGTVegasLIVE.com to get tickets, show info, act lists, schedules and more.

Acts are subject to change.

If you think you have what it takes to audition for AGT visit agtauditions.com