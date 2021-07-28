Afternoon storm brings heavy rain, strong winds and hail to region; flash flood warning in effect for Peninsula

Hail fell in Grafton on July 28, 2021, during an early afternoon storm.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An early afternoon storm brought heavy rain, wind and some small hail to the Peninsula and Southside on Wednesday, along with some reported damage.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of the Peninsula until 3:45 p.m.

A lot of rain piling up on the Peninsula. Do not drive through flooded roadways. @_WeatherStove keeps us updated during the Olympics! @WAVY_News https://t.co/Uj3z4QX6vd — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) July 28, 2021

The storm popped up around noon and headed south. A severe thunderstorm warning was originally issued until 1:15 p.m.

WAVY viewers sent in photos of small hail and reported trees down across the area, including one a garage.

About 1,000 people were without power as of 2 p.m., power Dominion Energy. mostly in southern Hampton and Newport News.

The storms were into the Southside, and brought hail to places such as Great Bridge in Chesapeake. Additional storms are also expected to develop in the region today. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for these areas:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch now thrown in the mix, as expected, storms will continue to develop to the south into the evening. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WzjeQGpMPF — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) July 28, 2021

You can view WAVY’s interactive radar here.