After previous mistrial, new murder trial to start for Wesley Hadsell; accused of murdering stepdaughter in 2015

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A new trial will begin Wednesday for Wesley Hadsell, the man accused of killing his stepdaughter, Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell.

AJ went missing while on spring break from Longwood University in 2015. Her body was found a month later behind an abandoned house in Southampton County. Investigators used the GPS in her step-dad’s work van to find her.

The medical examiner ruled AJ died due to homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

Hadsell’s first murder trial was in 2020, but a judge granted a mistrial after just two and a half days, citing issues with Hadsell’s criminal history and ties to the Aryan Brotherhood, a violent white supremacy prison gang categorized as a gang and domestic terrorist organization by the Department of Justice.

In the meantime, last year Hadsell was found guilty of giving another inmate drugs while in jail.

10 On Your Side has been closely following this story for seven years. Our Kayla Gaskins will have extensive coverage of the case.