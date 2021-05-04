After nearly retiring, Francena McCorory is ready for another run at Olympic gold

NEWPORT NEWS (WAV) – The decision to cancel the 2020 Olympics last Summer left Francena McCorory feeling devastated and defeated. In fact, she nearly considered moving on from track and field.

“I had thoughts of maybe quitting,” said McCorory.

But the two-time Olympic gold medal winner and the five-time world champion could not give up her love of the sport. With the games back on, McCorory is back to work, and more motivated than ever to make another run at gold.

“I feel like this is a personal goal to myself,” said McCorory. “I’ve been doing this since I was 12. It’s my first love. The days that are grueling and painful, and the days I don’t want to get out of bed to train, I just think about the end goal and holding that Olympic gold medal around my neck is priceless.”

She will first look to make the team, when she heads to Eugene, Oregon for the Olympic trials, which begin on June 18.