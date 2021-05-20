After missing woman’s death ruled homicide, police search wooded area of Chesapeake for evidence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police and more than 60 people searched a wooded area off Taylor Road in Chesapeake on Thursday for evidence in the Laura Miles homicide case.

Miles, who had been reported missing Monday morning, was found dead later that day in the woods in the 400 block of Taylor Road, right behind the YMCA.

She lived nearby in an Airbnb for about a month, but police said her car was found in a different location than usual, leading them to initially believe her disappearance was suspicious.

Her body was found Monday night after @ChesapeakePD got the report of a missing person. They’re investigating it as a homicide based on what they call suspicious elements of the case. @WAVY_News https://t.co/l0fgAyrisw — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) May 20, 2021

Detectives labeled the investigation a homicide after they found noticeable signs of trauma on her body. They also said there was evidence in her vehicle and odd communication between her and known persons.

The search wrapped up around 11:30 a.m. Thursday with no significant developments. Investigators still have more questions than answers.

#HappeningNow .@ChesapeakePD wrapped up a search for evidence in a homicide case in a wooded area off of Taylor Road this morning. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1uf1eQXNZU — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) May 20, 2021

There’s still no suspect information in the case as of Thursday.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding will have more on this story coming up today.