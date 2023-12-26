NEWPORT NEWS, VA. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Police say at 1:28 a.m., officers were sent to the Chesapeake Bay Apartments in the 1400 block of Saint Michaels Way near Jefferson Ave.

Officers were dispatched to the area after gunshots were reported. When officers arrived, they found a man outside with at least one gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say that no suspect information is available at this time as detectives are still working to investigate the incident.

According to police records, this makes the 44th homicide of the year for the city.

In early December, Newport News Police chief said is the deadliest year in the city.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247 — 2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1 — 888-LOCK-U-UP (1 — 888 — 562 — 5887) or online at p3tips.com.