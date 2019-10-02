After ceiling collapses on child, mother calls for Norfolk landlord to make repairs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman says she’s reached her boiling point. Last week, a bedroom ceiling in her apartment collapsed on her son.

“I’m really mad,” said Norfolk resident Tomika Platt.

Platts lives in a home on Ashlawn Drive. She was in the other bedroom when she heard a boom.

“It’s terrible, because I have three little kids that have to sleep in their room and can’t sleep in their room, because of this,” Platt added.

The kids’ beds are now covered in insulation. The drywall lays on top of the carpet. The fan is hanging on by a thread.

“I’m just glad my child is still alive, but it could have been worse,” Platt said.

Platt’s 11-year-old was in the room at the time.

“I ran in the room and my son had fallen and there was a lot of stuff on him,” she added.

He suffered bumps and bruises. Platt has lived in the apartment for six months, and wonders how this could happen. Platt called the landlord, but a week later there has been no change.

“It seems like they don’t care, because he would have done something about it that day,” Platt said.

The landlord assured 10 On Your Side he’d start making repairs Thursday.

He says he was waiting to hear back from to plumber to make sure there wasn’t a leak in the apartment upstairs. He told us the plumber gave him the go ahead today.