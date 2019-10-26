After a 63-game losing streak, Kempsville takes home a win

by Tamia Boyd

“The strength of the dog is the strength of the pack.”

The victory chant Kempsville said in celebration of breaking a 63-game losing streak for over five seasons. Kempsville faced Bayside tonight at the Marlin’s home-field winning 32-28.

Once the clock hit zero the team celebrated by happily running on the field some even shed tears of joy.

“Since freshman year, I’ve been a part of the program building for this since and we finally got it done” said quarterback and senior, Jovon Mims.

The Chief’s haven’t won a game since 2013. Tonight, they made history.

Jaylon White, a defensive end sophomore that recently faced a house fire two weeks ago had a big game tonight. White was able to have three tackles for loss in the first half and two fumble recoveries in the second half.

“It means everything to the Kempsville family, it means everything to this community.” stated first-year Chiefs coach Daryl Cherry.