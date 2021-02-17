After 45 years of public service, Norfolk fire captain retires

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s current longest-serving member retires Tuesday after 45 years.

Captain Reed Jeter was one of the founding members of the Norfolk Paramedical Rescue Service, which eventually became the fire department, and is the last of those founding members to retire.

Jeter says his career began in 1975. He was one of the region’s first nationally registered paramedics.
During his decades-long career, Jeter served on regional rescue teams, advocated for child safety seats in cars and served on the Marine Incident Response Team.

“I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” said Jeter’s colleague, Lonnie Artis. “Thank you for your service, Captain Jeter.”

