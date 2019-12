PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and child are out of their apartment after a small kitchen fire overnight on Churchland Blvd.

Portsmouth firefighters say they were notified about the fire at 6042 Churchland Blvd. just after midnight and were able to get it extinguished at 12:12 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the adult and child are being helped by the Red Cross. The fire is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.