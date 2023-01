NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an adolescent boy was shot Monday night in Newport News.

The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police investigate the shooting of a boy in the area of 36th Street in Newport News on Jan. 2, 2023 (WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the Crime Line.