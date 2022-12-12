NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals won their second straight game and their first series of the season, taking two of three games against the Adirondack Thunder following a 3-2 win Sunday.
The Thunder got the first goal of the game 2:21 into the game with a goal from Patrick Grasso on the power play, but the Admirals tied the game in the second period on a slapshot from Elijah Vilio, assisted by Cody Milan.
Grasso got his second goal of the game, and fifth of the series, with 12:30 left in the second period to put Adirondack back on top, 2-1.
Norfolk tied the game again on a goal from Brett Van Os, who helped set up the winning goal when he sent a pass into the slot to Todd Burgess, who redirected it to Tag Bertuzzi and found the back of the net, giving the Admirals the lead.
Bertuzzi has a team-high eight goals on the season.
Tomas Vomacka had a strong night in the net, saving 33 of 35 shots for his first win as an Admiral.
Norfolk host Toledo this week in a three-game series, which begins Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. faceoff at Scope Arena.