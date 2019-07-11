Active shooter training now on new virtual training system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

The tragedy in Virginia Beach reminds us all that a mass shooting can happen anywhere, at any time. That’s why training is so important.

While on the job, law enforcement officers often have to make split second decisions — some of which may be life or death.

It’s a program with Meggitt Training Systems. It really gives officers real life situations to train with, like an active shooter or someone approaching an officer with a gun. During the simulation they’ll interact with an individual on screen, hear noises and use a real firearm in the process.

On any given day, a law enforcement officer could be faced with a high stress situation, and it could end one way or another.

“The more situations that an officer can be placed in in a virtual environment, it’s going to help them better deal with it on a real life situation,” said Jeremy Combs, a trainer with Meggitt Training Systems.

That’s why he is working with officers around the country using this new virtual training system.

“It places officers in a situation virtually allows them to engage with a situation ranging from a traffic stop all the way through a domestic situation, or maybe someone had to much to drink at a bar, or even unfortunately an active shooter situation,” he said.

This next-gen immersive training features realistic video, hi-fidelity sound and weapons that look, feel and sound like the real thing, helping police and sheriffs de-escalate real-life threats when seconds count.

“I have many departments that tell me complaints against the department since they’ve got their simulator and trained with it have dropped roughly in half,” Combs said.