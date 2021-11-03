Active duty, retired military to get free sandwich at Hampton Roads, northeast NC McDonald’s on Veterans Day

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local McDonald’s restaurants are offering active and retired military members a free sandwich on Veteran’s Day.

The promotion, available with a valid military ID, will allow active and retired military members the opportunity to choose any breakfast or lunch/dinner sandwich on November 11.

10 On Your Side has learned the promotion is available at restaurants across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina on November 11.

