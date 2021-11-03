Active duty, retired military to get free sandwich at Hampton Roads, northeast NC McDonald’s on Veterans Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local McDonald’s restaurants are offering active and retired military members a free sandwich on Veteran’s Day.
The promotion, available with a valid military ID, will allow active and retired military members the opportunity to choose any breakfast or lunch/dinner sandwich on November 11.
10 On Your Side has learned the promotion is available at restaurants across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina on November 11.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.