You can help an Eastern Shore high school win big in custom Vans contest

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – You can help an Eastern Shore high school win big in the Vans Custom Culture design contest.

Senior Elijah Stith of Arcadia High School submitted two designs in the national contest.

Both made it into the top 50, advancing Stith to the second round.

Stith told 10 On Your Side one design was inspired by time and how fast it goes, as well as by some of his favorite artists.

The other is focused on the Eastern Shore, featuring Chincoteague ponies, farms and taffy.

Stith says he’s amazed to have made it this far.

“I tend to put myself to the side,” he said. “I was never like a leader to jump forward or anything, so I never saw myself as a winner.”

Stith very well could win, though – and the prize is big: $50,000.

The money goes to the winning designer’s school.

Stith’s art teacher, Tracy Kelly says the money would be a huge benefit to her students.

“[I would] buy more technology to expand our art program and applications that our kids would need to use out in the workforce today or move on to college like Elijah is doing,” she said.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. Friday. You can vote for Elijah’s designs daily until then.

Just visit the Vans Custom Culture High School web page.