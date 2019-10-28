Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Woman’s body found Sunday morning at Virginia Landing on Eastern Shore

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUINBY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman’s body was found near an abandoned vehicle Sunday morning at the Virginia Landing campground.

Accomack Sheriff Todd Godwin didn’t have many details in the case in a press release sent out Monday, but says the unidentified woman was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk.

Her body was found just after 7 a.m. Sunday near a pond in Virginia Landing, south of Quinby, after someone reported the abandoned vehicle to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were included in the release, but the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information in the case to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips can also be submitted at accomacksheriffsoffice.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories