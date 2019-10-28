Woman’s body found Sunday morning at Virginia Landing on Eastern Shore

QUINBY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman’s body was found near an abandoned vehicle Sunday morning at the Virginia Landing campground.

Accomack Sheriff Todd Godwin didn’t have many details in the case in a press release sent out Monday, but says the unidentified woman was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk.

Her body was found just after 7 a.m. Sunday near a pond in Virginia Landing, south of Quinby, after someone reported the abandoned vehicle to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were included in the release, but the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information in the case to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips can also be submitted at accomacksheriffsoffice.org.