ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has turned herself in to Virginia State Police after a grand jury indicted her with reckless driving, careless driving, and involuntary manslaughter.

On April 12, Jessica Greenly Waterfield hit three people with her SUV on Nocks Landing Road. Erika Bailey, 26, was killed on impact. Her boyfriend, Duane Turner, 39, and her 6-year-old daughter were seriously hurt and transferred to a Maryland hospital. Waterfield and her 3-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The Virginia State Police reconstructed the crash and presented its findings to the Accomack Commonwealth Attorney, Spencer Morgan. The investigation was then presented to a multi-jurisdictional grand jury for Accomack and Northampton County on Friday.

The grand jury handed down charges of reckless driving, careless driving, and involuntary manslaughter.

Waterfield turned herself in to the Virginia State Police on Monday.