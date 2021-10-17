Woman dies from injuries following head-on crash on Eastern Shore

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old woman died early Sunday morning from injuries she sustained during a head-on crash that took place on October 13.
According to State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. on October 13 in the southbound lanes of Route 178, near Country Club Road in Accomack County.
Police say 33-year-old Brittney Hiner was driving a 2012 Ford Explorer when she crossed the center line in a curve and into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Hiner hit the Silverado head-on causing both vehicles to run off the road.
She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died of her injuries around 1:45 a.m. on October 17.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.