Woman dies from injuries following head-on crash on Eastern Shore

Accomack County

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old woman died early Sunday morning from injuries she sustained during a head-on crash that took place on October 13.

According to State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. on October 13 in the southbound lanes of Route 178, near Country Club Road in Accomack County.

Police say 33-year-old Brittney Hiner was driving a 2012 Ford Explorer when she crossed the center line in a curve and into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Hiner hit the Silverado head-on causing both vehicles to run off the road.

She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died of her injuries around 1:45 a.m. on October 17.

