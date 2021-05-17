Woman dies following head-on collision with commuter bus on Chincoteague Causeway

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Delaware woman died following a head-on collision crash with a commuter bus on the Chincoteague Causeway Monday morning.

According Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, a 2019 Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on Route 175 (Chincoteague Causeway) leaving Chincoteague Island around 7:20 a.m. Monday when another vehicle traveling eastbound drove into the westbound lanes.

The other vehicle, a 2015 Kia Sorento, drove into the path of the bus, state police say. The driver and sole occupant of the bus tried to swerve into the grassy median to avoid the collision.

Upon impact, state police say the bus overturned on its passenger side and came to rest off the roadway. The driver of the bus suffered non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The other driver, later identified as 32-year-old Ashley Renee Pennell, was ejected from her vehicle following the impact and died at the scene.

State Police Pennell was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.