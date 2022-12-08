ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Students and staff in Accomack County Public Schools will get an extended winter vacation.

In a recent post from school officials, the Accomack County School Board passed a change in the school calendar which would add three extra days to winter vacation.

This means all schools will be closed on Monday, December 19, Tuesday, December 20, and Wednesday, December 21, for all students, teachers, and 10-month employees.

Additionally, the School Board elected to give Wednesday, December 21, off for all 12-month employees.