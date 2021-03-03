What’s that in the sky? Launch from Wallops may leave colorful clouds above Hampton Roads region

The RockOn! VIII launched the RockSat-C payload on a Terrier Mk12 – Improved Orion sounding rocket June 25, 2015. The RockOn workshop provides university undergraduate level students and instructors with a space flight opportunity that involves minimal cost/time investment/complexity, and minimal impact to the NASA Sounding Rocket Program.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Details are limited, but you may see some cool colorful clouds in the sky Wednesday due to a research launch from Wallops Flight Facility.

NASA says a sounding rocket is scheduled for takeoff during the afternoon on March 3 for the Department of Defense.

The launch will help study ionization in space just beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. To do this, NASA says the payload will release a small, non-hazardous vapor cloud shortly after launching.

The amount of vapor released is about the equivalent of “two BBQ grill propane tanks,” according to NASA. The vapor is harmless and will only be seen for a short period of time before it diffuses into space.

The cloud is expected to be visible for Hampton Roads residents and anyone in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States.

Officials say the payload will be released after the rocket reaches an altitude of several hundred miles and about 500 miles off-shore.

Sounding rockets are typically small, low-cost rockets used to carry experiments for research and designed to take measurements.

So, be sure to keep an eye in the sky and have your phone ready!

Per NASA:

No real-time launch status updates will be available. The launch will not be shown live on the Internet nor will launch status updates be provided during the countdown on social media. The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for viewing the launch.