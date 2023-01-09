ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are investigating what caused a fire that engulfed a home in Accomack over the weekend.

According to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Hall Street in Bloxom.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing the smoke coming out of the single-story home. Crews remained on the scene for around two hours after the fire was put out.

In photos posted by fire officials, the house appeared to be a total loss following the fire with damage seen in all areas of the residential structure.

10 On Your Side is still learning more about possible injuries and displacement following the fire. The cause is still under investigation.