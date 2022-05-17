PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — The Town of Parksley has disconnected its water supply due to a water main repair on Bennett Street, and in the meantime has issued a boil water notice.

The town said just after 10 a.m. that the estimated time of the shut off would be about 2-3 hours.

“We have notified all the proper people and authorities and are working diligently to fix it, the town said on Facebook. “We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as emergencies and situations arise without notice.”

The town says it’ll notify residents when boiling water is no longer necessary.