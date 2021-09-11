WATCH: Suborbital sounding rocket launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility

Accomack County

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday evening, NASA launched a suborbital sounding rocket from their flight facility on the Eastern Shore.

The two-stage Terrier Improved Malemute was carrying a variety of experiments for the Sandia National Laboratories.

Originally set to launch at 4 p.m., the launch was put on hold at 3:55 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

The rocket launched at 6:07 p.m.

