WATCH: Suborbital sounding rocket launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday evening, NASA launched a suborbital sounding rocket from their flight facility on the Eastern Shore.

The two-stage Terrier Improved Malemute was carrying a variety of experiments for the Sandia National Laboratories.

🚀 A two-stage Terrier Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket carrying the experiments for the HOTShot program launched at 6:07 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.



What’s launching next from Wallops? Check out our launch schedule: https://t.co/Ww0oPfIZyu pic.twitter.com/6KWY04MCws — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) September 11, 2021

Originally set to launch at 4 p.m., the launch was put on hold at 3:55 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

The rocket launched at 6:07 p.m.

