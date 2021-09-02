WATCH: Coast Guard rescues three people off the Eastern Shore coast on Wednesday

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — During severe weather on Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard says they rescued three people in Chincoteague Inlet after their ship ran aground.

Officials say they received a distress notification around 2:20 p.m. and quickly issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast. The Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center launched two water recovery crews, as well as a helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City.

The rescue boats were unable to get within 100 yards of the grounded sailboat due to unsafe conditions presented by the severe weather.

Coast Guard officials rescued the boaters by hoisting them to safety into the helicopter. They were transported to Wallops Island.

“Forecasted severe weather can put even the most experienced mariners at risk,” said Ensign Wyatt Nelson, a watchstander at Sector Virginia’s Command Center who helped coordinate the rescue. “It’s important for people to check the local marine forecast before going out on the water to ensure they are making risk-based decisions to stay safe and to make sure they have the proper safety equipment on board should circumstances on the water worsen.”

No serious injuries have been reported.