ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The next launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore has been set for early November.

The next Antares launch is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. EST, Sunday, Nov. 6, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A on Wallops Island.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 18th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

It’s important to note that the time changes from Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to Eastern Standard Time (EST) at 2 a.m., on Nov. 6.

Officials are asking observers to take the change into account when making their plans and remember to turn their clock back one hour when going to bed the night of Nov. 5.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch. Gates open at 3:30 a.m. EST.

Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:50 a.m. EDT on the Wallops IBM video site.

Launch coverage and mission commentary will air live on NASA TV at 5:30 a.m. EST.