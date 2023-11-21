ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash on Lankford Highway Tuesday in the Nelsonia area of Accomack County on the Eastern Shore, Virginia State Police said.

The crash took place around 4:16 p.m. at 16239 Lankford Highway, also known as U.S. Route 13. Both north and southbound lanes of Route 13 are closed, and the Virginia Department of Transportation has a detour in place.

(Photo – Virginia State Police)

Two vehicles were involved in the crash — a 2021 Mazda CX30 and a 2021 Freightliner box truck. A passenger in the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Mazda died after being taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. The other passenger was taken to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland and is in stable condition, state police said.

The driver of the Freightliner was also taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, state police said.

The crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene, where they are currently investigating the crash. State police said they would provide more crash details once they are available.