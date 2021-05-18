Virginia State Police trooper involved in 2-vehicle crash with injuries

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash with injuries on the Eastern Shore Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon on Route 13 in front of the former Central Middle School in Painter, which is in Accomack County, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in an email.

Police said there were injuries, but did not specify whether it was the trooper or someone in the other vehicle who was injured.

The investigation into the crash was still ongoing as of 4 p.m., police said.

More information will be released as it’s available.

