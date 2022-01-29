Virginia National Guard ready for response as Eastern Shore wakes up to blizzard warning conditions

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia National Guard say they are ready for possible winter storm response on the Eastern Shore as community members wake up to blizzard warning conditions.

This is the fourth time in just over three weeks the Virginia National Guard has deployed for winter storm response.

15 Airmen and Soldiers for possible winter storm response operations on the Eastern Shore. All personnel arrived in the area late Friday afternoon and linked up with local authorities Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, A&N officials reported 232 community members on the Eastern Shore with outages.

Officials from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management requested high mobility transportation and debris reduction capabilities.

Pictures from the Eastern Shore. Like you stepped into a Christmas card. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/nCBZv5icTD — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) January 29, 2022

“We are incredibly proud of how quickly and safely our personnel answered the call, and we also appreciate all the support happening behind the scenes to get our personnel in place,” said Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, the VNG Director of the Joint Staff.

Additional Soldiers, Airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force are also on duty to provide logistics, administrative and operations center support in the Richmond area.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s emergency declaration authorized the VNG to bring personnel on state active duty to support state and local authorities in advance of possible winter weather.