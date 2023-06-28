ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Six people were sent to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a vehicle caught fire in a crash in Accomack County.

According to a Facebook post from the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company Inc., the call for a crash with a vehicle fire came in around 1:49 a.m. at the intersection of Lankford Hwy. and Parksley Rd. at the Royal Farms.

Six injured after vehicle catches fire in crash in Accomack Co. (Photo Courtesy: Parksley Volunteer Fire Company Inc.)

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from one of the vehicle involved. Officials say all of the occupants were out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

Six people were transported to the hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of their injuries.

Officials say they were able to get the fire under control and the Command cleared all units around 3 a.m.