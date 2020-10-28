VDOT opens Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study materials for public review

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is making the materials for the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study available to the public.

The materials are available online at all times on the Eastern Shore Trail website so the public can get an update on the potential for the project.

The path would convert the former Bay Coast Railroad into a shared use path connecting Accomack and Northampton counties. The rail line runs through Hallwood, Bloxom, Parksley, Onley, Melfa, Keller, and Painter in Accomack County and Exmore, Nassawadox, Eastville, Cheriton, and Cape Charles in Northampton County.

Information for review includes:

narrated video presentation shared in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole

links to current alignment concept and related feasibility study information

an FAQ document with common questions submitted by the public this summer

links to typical cross-sections and road crossings for the proposed shared-use path,

an interactive dashboard showing a breakdown of results of the public survey

an online comment form

additional updated study documents

