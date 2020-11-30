Va. first lady Pam Northam to tour Eastern Shore Monday

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia first lady Pam Northam is set to make several stops Monday on the Eastern Shore.
The first will be at the Foodbank in Tasley at 9 a.m., before visits to the Accomack County Health Department and Northampton High School. She was supposed to visit Occohannock Elementary, but the school is closed until January 4 due to a coronavirus outbreak there.
Pam Northam will also visit Northampton’s health department before returning home to welcome Christmas trees and wreaths to the Executive Mansion on Monday afternoon. The trees this year will come from Spruce Rock Farm in Madison County. Hartland Farm in Markham will provide wreaths.
