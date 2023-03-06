ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) is set to host a public hearing regarding the proposed Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Project.

The hearing is set for Monday, March 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Workforce Development Center (Great Hall) at Eastern Shore Community College, located at 29316 Lankford Highway.

The proposed project will convert a 46-mile portion of the former Bay Coast Railroad between Cape Charles and Hallwood, into a shared-use path in the counties of Accomack and Northampton.

Officials say the meeting was scheduled to seek the public’s input regarding the project. It will be an open house-style format with no formal presentation.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) representatives will be at the hearing to discuss the project and answer questions.

Residents will be able to provide written or oral comments at the hearing or submit them by March 23, to Jerry Pauley, Project Manager, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434 or via email to Jerry.Pauley@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Project Public Comments” in the subject line.

Citizens may also respond to an online survey here. For more information on the project, click here.