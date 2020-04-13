U.S. Marshals ask for public’s help finding man wanted for attempted murder in Accomack County

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Marshals Service is asking for public assistance finding a Blood Gangs member wanted for attempted murder in Accomack County.

Officials say that 34-year-old Robert “RJ” James Northan is wanted in connected to a shooting that occurred on Tyler Lane in Accomack County on March 25. Deputies say they responded to a shooting and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wound.

Arrest warrants were obtained charging Northan with attempted murder, use of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task force believe he is hiding out in the Eastern Shore of Virginia or Maryland. Northan is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. The U.S. Marshals also have a mobile and web-based app that allows the public to anonymously report information they believe will help authorities track down and arrest wanted fugitives. The new USMS Tips app can be downloaded from a mobile provider’s marketplace or accessed online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.