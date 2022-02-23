‘Twosday’ baby born at Eastern Shore hospital

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — On a rare palindrome day, one Eastern Shore family welcomed a new addition to their family.

Briana and Tony Robinson welcomed their daughter, Aubriella, at 10:22 p.m. on February 22. That means her birthday is exactly 22:22 on 2/22/22.

The family lives in Exmore and is excited to introduce Aubriella to TJ, her older brother.

It will be more than four centuries until the next true Twosday. The next time February 22 falls on a Tuesday, won’t happen until 2422.