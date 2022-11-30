PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents were displaced after their home was engulfed in a fire Tuesday morning in Onancock.

According to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, the call for the residential fire came in around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at a two-story home on Frairgrounds Road.

Officials say approximately 15,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire with the home appearing to be a total loss. There were no injuries reported, however, two residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.