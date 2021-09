TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Southbound Route 13 near Tyson Foods on the Eastern Shore is expected to be closed for most of the day Monday after a truck carrying liquid asphalt crashed.

The asphalt is currently leaking and a hazmat situation is underway, Virginia State Police say.

VDOT is setting up a detour.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. just south of Tyson’s in the area of Chesser Road. The driver of the Mack truck ran off the road and the vehicle overturned.

No injuries were reported.