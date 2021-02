MAPPSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Route 13 in Mappsville on Friday morning.

It happened around just before 4:45 a.m. near Matthews Market. The truck was heading south and struck a utility pole, causing lines to fall on both north and southbound lanes.

As of 6:15 a.m., State Police said the roadway was closed.

No other vehicles were involved.