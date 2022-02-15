Tractor-trailer carrying steel beams jackknifes across Route 13 in Northampton County

A tractor-trailer carrying steel beams jackknifed across all of southbound Route 13 in Northampton County on Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer carrying steel beams jackknifed across all of southbound Route 13 in Northampton County on Tuesday morning.

Southbound 13 was expected to remain closed for several hours after the crash, which happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Newman Lane (OBS Eastville).

Virginia State Police say the the preliminary investigation found the driver lost control of the truck and ran off the road before jackknifing.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.