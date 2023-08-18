ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A joint investigation into the discovery of skeletal remains has resulted in three arrests.

Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland investigating a missing person’s case received information that this person’s remains had been disposed of in Accomack County.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office assisted Wicomico County detectives in the search of multiple wooded areas. On the night of June 23, they discovered skeletal remains in the 30400 block of Green Hill Road in New Church, Virginia.

On July 10, the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office made a preliminary identification, but a positive identification is still pending.

As the result of the investigation, Johmon Lawrence Handy, 32, Ronjai Allen Wharton, 23, and Amanda Rooks, 33, all of Salisbury, Maryland, have been charged with concealment or destruction of physical evidence in a felony offense and concealment or transportation of a dead body.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.