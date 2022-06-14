ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old was killed Monday night after striking a tree in a curve in the road on Mount Nebo Road in Accomack County.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. north of Dingleys Mill Road.
17-year-old Joshua Antonio Vasquez was heading north on Mount Nebo at a high rate of speed when police say he ran off the road and struck the tree.
Vasquez, who died on impact, was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.
Police are investigating and say it’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.