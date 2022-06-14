ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old was killed Monday night after striking a tree in a curve in the road on Mount Nebo Road in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. north of Dingleys Mill Road.

17-year-old Joshua Antonio Vasquez was heading north on Mount Nebo at a high rate of speed when police say he ran off the road and struck the tree.

Vasquez’s car (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Vasquez, who died on impact, was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Police are investigating and say it’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.