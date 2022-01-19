Teen boy arrested after shooting at sweet sixteen birthday party injures another teen in Accomack

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting at a sweet sixteen birthday party sent another teen to the hospital over the weekend in Accomack.

According to the Accomack Sheriff’s Office, they got the call for a gunshot victim who arrived at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The 17-year-old girl was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed the shooting occurred at a sweet sixteen birthday party that was held at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center.

Deputies later arrested a 16-year-old boy from Cape Charles in connection with the shooting. The teen is facing multiple charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police say the suspect is currently being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. No other suspects are currently being sought.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.